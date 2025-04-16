Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,903 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

