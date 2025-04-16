Bank of Montreal Can Sells 55,461 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.35. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 508.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.