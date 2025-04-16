Bank of Montreal Can Sells 56,661 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IGF opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

