Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,705 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FR opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

