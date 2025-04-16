Bank of Montreal Can Sells 74,978 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

