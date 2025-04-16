Bank of Montreal Can Sells 84,488 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,602 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 84,488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 52.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NG opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $963.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

