Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 5.47% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:KWT opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.45. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

