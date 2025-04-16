Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 2.5 %

HP stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

