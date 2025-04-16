Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Price

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,187,000 after buying an additional 843,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,027 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $78,878,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

