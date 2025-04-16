Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $136,413.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock worth $1,605,698. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.02. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

