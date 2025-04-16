Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $37,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,347.60. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.