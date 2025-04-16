Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for VP (LON:VP) Stock Price

VP (LON:VP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.57) to GBX 905 ($11.98) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VP Stock Performance

VP stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 546.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 573.11. The stock has a market cap of £201.25 million, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.75. VP has a 52 week low of GBX 460 ($6.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 745 ($9.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10.

Insider Transactions at VP

In other news, insider Jeremy F. G. Pilkington purchased 2,500 shares of VP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.94) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,851.77). Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

