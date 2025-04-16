BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 128.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,201,232 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9 %

BJ opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.81 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BJ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Argus upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

