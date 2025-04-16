BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $45.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 68,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.