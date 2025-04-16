BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 120,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $942,000.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

