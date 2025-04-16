Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 3.27. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

