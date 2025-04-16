BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.87 and traded as low as C$10.84. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.90, with a volume of 152,752 shares.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.87.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

About BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of utilities companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of Canadian companies widely recognized as utilities companies, which may also include telecommunication and pipeline companies, and use derivative instruments to hedge U.S.

