Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$72.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$80.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
