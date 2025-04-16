Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$72.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$80.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.50.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$61.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$59.10 and a twelve month high of C$91.81.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

