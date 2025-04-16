Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Cut to GBX 625 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.60) to GBX 625 ($8.27) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.15) to GBX 590 ($7.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 451 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 451.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 443.38. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 356 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 501 ($6.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current year.

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Brotherton sold 43,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.69), for a total value of £187,686.40 ($248,393.86). Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

