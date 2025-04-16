Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 0.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $210.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as low as $178.68 and last traded at $181.58. Approximately 8,700,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 31,277,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.94.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 718,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,917,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 17.6% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 18.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,952,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.03. The firm has a market cap of $841.41 billion, a PE ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

