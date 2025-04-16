Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price at $137.67

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

BFAM opened at $118.07 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

