Brokerages Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Target Price at $50.80

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CATY opened at $38.32 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.