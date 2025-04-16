Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $201.67

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

FirstService stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 486.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 389,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,767,000 after buying an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,138,000 after buying an additional 166,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

