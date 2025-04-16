Brokerages Set MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Target Price at $92.83

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

Several research firms have commented on ML. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $99,127.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,955.76. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $464,746.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,801.56. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,309 shares of company stock worth $4,716,335 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MoneyLion by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.67 million, a PE ratio of 390.17 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

