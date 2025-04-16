Brokerages Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) PT at $15.36

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. UBS Group reduced their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get NU alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 286,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $10.84 on Friday. NU has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NU will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.