Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $9.06

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley raised OptimizeRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.18. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In other news, Director James Paul Lang bought 321,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,835.20. This trade represents a 472.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 189.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OptimizeRx by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

