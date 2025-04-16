Brokerages Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) PT at $7.70

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Honest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honest

Honest Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.45 on Friday. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $484.65 million, a PE ratio of -111.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other Honest news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,583.12. This represents a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $182,532.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 307,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,693.80. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 11,727.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.