Brokers Offer Predictions for Flagshp Cmty Re Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHCFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities raised Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

