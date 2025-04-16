Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 710,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Apple were worth $177,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.79.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
