Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $40,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Capri by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRI

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.