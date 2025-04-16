CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 169.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

