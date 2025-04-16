Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $352.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

