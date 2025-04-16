Cascade Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

