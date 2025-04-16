Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $116.40 and last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 174875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.08.

CWST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 37.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.