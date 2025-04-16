Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $116.40 and last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 174875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.08.
CWST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWST
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Casella Waste Systems
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.