Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

