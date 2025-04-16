CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,713 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,033,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 915,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 195,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 584,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 204,392 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.89 million, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,248. This represents a 26.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

