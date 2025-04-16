Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $38,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 193,093 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 452,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 78,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 76,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,470 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

