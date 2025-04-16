Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 42,289 TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXNM. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $497,880,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,148,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,524,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

TXNM Energy stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXNM. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TXNM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.