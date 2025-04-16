Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after buying an additional 2,852,575 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $112,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 1,909.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,757 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $10,015,310.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,336,223 shares of company stock worth $56,635,645 over the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IOT stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

