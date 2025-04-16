Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

