Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 189.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $110,236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,102,000 after buying an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $31,026,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,117,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.81 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.