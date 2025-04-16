Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

