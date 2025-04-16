Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,140,000 after buying an additional 1,725,172 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,503,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after purchasing an additional 510,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,385 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,315 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

