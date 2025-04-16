Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.81. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

