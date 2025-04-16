Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,163 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.07.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.