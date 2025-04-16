Cerity Partners LLC Buys 124,016 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 678.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,016 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 42.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,454.55%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

