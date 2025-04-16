Cerity Partners LLC Buys 36,101 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

