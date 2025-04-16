Cerity Partners LLC Buys 4,912 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

