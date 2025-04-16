Cerity Partners LLC Buys 67,551 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 423.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,551 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,967,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,112,000 after acquiring an additional 370,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,492,000 after purchasing an additional 304,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 666,432 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 803,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.67.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

