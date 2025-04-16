Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Paycom Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $219.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

